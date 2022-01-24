CCI clears Generali Group’s stake purchase in India unit

GPN proposes to increase its stake in tranches. The transaction entails subscribing to equity shares of FGLIC through a preferential allotment. This is the first tranche of the deal. The second stage of the deal entails purchasing all of Industrial Investment Trusts Limited's (IITL) shareholding of FGLIC. IITL will completely exit FGLIC and will cease to be shareholder of this entity. GPN will also subscribe to equity shares of FGLIC through a preferential allotment in the third tranche.

