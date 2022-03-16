CCI clears Generali Participations-Future Generali India Insurance Co deal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Generali Participations proposes to acquire about 25% of the equity share capital of Future Generali India Insurance Co. held by Future Enterprises Ltd., after which its aggregate shareholding will stand at about 74%, up from 49% now
NEW DELHI: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the acquisition of equity stake in Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. by Generali Participations Netherlands N.V., as per an official statement.
The acquirer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A or the Generali Group, which is the ultimate parent entity of the Generali group of companies, an insurance provider. It is present in the general insurance industry in India through Future Generali India Insurance Co.
Generali Participations proposes to acquire about 25% of the equity share capital of Future Generali India Insurance Co. held by Future Enterprises Ltd., after which its aggregate shareholding will stand at about 74%, up from 49% now, as per the statement.
The regulator’s statement did not mention any modifications to the deal.
In January, CCI had cleared the purchase of equity shares in Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (FGLIC) by Generali Participations. That deal was about an increase in shareholding in Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd. After the deal, Generali Participations’ shareholding was to increase from 49% to approximately 71%.
