CCI clears L’Oréal India's acquisition of Bare Anatomy maker Innovist: All you need to know

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved a proposal by cosmetics major L’Oréal India to acquire beauty and personal care company Onesto Labs, clearing the way for the proposed transaction.

"Commission approves acquisition of Onesto Labs by L'Oreal India," the anti-trust watchdog said in a statement. “The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in Onesto Labs Pvt Ltd (target) by L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd (acquirer).”

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L’Oréal India has 2 manufacturing units, 26 brands

L’Oréal India is a wholly owned subsidiary of French beauty and cosmetics giant L’Oréal SA and has been present in the Indian market since 1994.

The company has a portfolio of 26 brands, including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Makeup, catering to the mass-market beauty and personal care segment.

L’Oréal India has two manufacturing units located in Chakan, Maharashtra, and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. It also operates Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

L’Oréal expands footprint in India’s beauty market The CCI approval comes after L’Oréal announced in June this year that it would acquire a majority stake in Innovist, a digital-first Indian personal care company, as the French group looks to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s rapidly expanding beauty markets.

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The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the company.

Innovist was founded in 2019 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana and Vimal Bhola. The company follows a science-focused, digital-first business model and owns personal care brands including Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play.

Innovist brands sold through multiple channels Its skincare and haircare products are distributed through the company’s direct-to-Consumer platforms, leading e-commerce and quick-commerce services, as well as offline retail networks across India.

As part of the proposed transaction, Innovist’s founding team will remain responsible for running the business. Its brands will be brought under L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division.

Onesto Labs was rebranded as Innovist in 2022. The company operates as a broader “house of brands” platform focused on developing, formulating and marketing science-led personal care products, including SunScoop and Anecdote.

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CCI scrutinises major business combinations Transactions that cross prescribed financial and other regulatory thresholds are required to obtain approval from the CCI.

The competition regulator is responsible for preventing anti-competitive business practices and ensuring that competition remains fair in the Indian marketplace. Its scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions is aimed at assessing whether such transactions could adversely affect competition in relevant markets.

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