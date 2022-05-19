CCI clears merger of Biocon, Serum Institute subsidiaries

Covidshield Technologies will be merged into the target-- Biocon Biologics Ltd.--pursuant to the transaction. It was incorporated to engage in the business of marketing, selling and distributing vaccines, drugs and other pharmaceutical products, CCI said. The Biocon subsidiary offers treatment for chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, oncology, nephrology, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It also has research and development centres in Bengaluru and Chennai, CCI said. The company also has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Malaysia for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and insulins.