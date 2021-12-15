NEW DELHI : Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Wednesday it has cleared Reliance Industries Ltd.’s acquisition of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. (SWREL) from its current shareholders including the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

The deal announced in October involved Reliance Industries’ wholly owned arm Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. purchasing interest in SWREL from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and making an open offer as per takeover regulations.

CCI said that the deal envisages acquisition of 40% of the equity share capital of SWREL by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. but the acquisition can go up to 51.07% of equity share capital of SWREL in the eventuality of full acceptance of the open offer. RIL had announced in October that the deal involved a series of transactions.

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. is a newly incorporated entity which does not offer any products or services in India. RIL Group has presence in sectors such as hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. The company getting acquired, SWREL, is an end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider in India and over 25 countries globally. In India, SWREL is engaged in provision of solar EPC solutions and operation and maintenance services, including for projects constructed by third parties.

Reliance had said in October that with 11-plus GW of solar turnkey projects executed globally and more than five decades of engineering experience, Sterling and Wilson is a reputed international player in the renewables sector. Reliance said then that the company is committed to making India a global leader in green energy based on the latest and most cost-competitive technologies. Acquiring Sterling and Wilson is expected to complement RIL’s strengths in digital technology, engineering and procurement and project execution.

