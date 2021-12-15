CCI clears Reliance’s acquisition of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. is a newly incorporated entity which does not offer any products or services in India. RIL Group has presence in sectors such as hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. The company getting acquired, SWREL, is an end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider in India and over 25 countries globally. In India, SWREL is engaged in provision of solar EPC solutions and operation and maintenance services, including for projects constructed by third parties.