NEW DELHI : Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday that it has cleared a ₹3,456 crore deal as part of which Rising Sun Holdings Private Ltd., a company controlled by Adar Poonawalla, will acquire controlling stake in Mumbai-based asset finance company Magma Fincorp Ltd.

CCI said that the deal envisages acquisition of stake in Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings and existing promoters Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar.

Rising Sun is present in financial services sector through its subsidiary, Poonawalla Finance Pvt. Ltd. a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking finance company. Magma Fincorp is also a systemically important non-deposit taking non banking finance company.

CCI examines the market presence of companies getting into mergers and acquisitions to see if the merged entity would in any way affect competition in the market. If the regulator suspects so, it suggests modifications to the transaction. CCI did not mention of any such modifications in its statement.

Magma Fincorp offers financial products including commercial finance, agri-finance, finance to small businesses, mortgage finance and general insurance with focus on the rural and semi-urban sectors, said an official statement from CCI.

Magma Fincorp announced on 9 March that the company got shareholder nod for preferential allotment of over 49 crore shares totalling ₹3,456 crore to Rising Sun Holdings and existing promoters, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar.

The preferential allotment would result in Rising Sun taking 60% in Magma Fincorp. As part of the deal, Rising Sun Holdings would be classified as ‘promoter’ of Magma Fincorp.

Magma Fincorp Ltd. and its subsidiaries will also be rebranded as ‘Poonawalla Finance’ subject to regulatory approvals, Magma Fincorp said in its statement last month.

