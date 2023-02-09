CCI clears six deals after resolving quorum deadlock
- The Commission approved subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares of Hero Future Energies Global Limited by Ardor Holdings II Pte. Ltd
NEW DELHI : Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday cleared six transactions, according to separate official statements. The approvals show the regulator has found a solution to the shortfall in its quorum requirement after seeking legal opinion from the law ministry.
