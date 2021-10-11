NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the internal restructuring of the TVS Group based on a family arrangement struck in December 2020, the competition regulator said in a statement.

The ‘composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement’ of the group’s business was cleared by the companies involved and board resolutions were taken in January 2021. The competition watchdog said the approval was given under section 31 (1) of the Competition Act under which clearance is given to transactions that do not adversely affect competition in the market. CCI did not mention any modifications to the deal.

The parties to the transaction are T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt., Ltd. engaged in production and distribution of automotive components and automobiles, Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd. engaged in providing tyre solutions and manufacturing rubber compounds, Southern Roadways Pvt. Ltd. engaged in road transport and parcel services, TVS Investments Pvt. Ltd. and 11 other group companies, CCI stated.

TVS Motor Company had in January informed the Bombay stock exchange that the present-day shareholders of the TVS Holding Companies primarily consist of the third and fourth generations of the original founder, T.V. Sundaram Iyengar.

“The various companies/ businesses of the TVS Group have been traditionally managed by members of the different branches of the TVS family. With the passage of time, various members of the TVS family felt that the ownership of shares in various companies/ businesses should align and synchronize with the management of the respective companies/ businesses, as is currently being done," the company stated.

The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill among the members of the TVS family in order to preserve the memories of the original founder, T.V. Sundaram Iyengar and to maintain the overall peace and harmony within the TVS family, the company had stated then.

