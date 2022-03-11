CCI decides not to pursue case related to Amazon Seller Services

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CCI had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter after a report stated that ‘Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show’
Antitrust agency Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided not to pursue a case related to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd. The case involved allegations pertaining to private label brands related to Amazon sold on its marketplace.
The regulator had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter after a report stated that "Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show".
The report said the firm used the data related to individual sellers on the Amazon India marketplace to run "a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India", the order noted.
CCI had directed Amazon Seller Services to file certain information documents duly supported by an affidavit within four weeks of receipt of the order. The deadline to submit required documents was extended till 11 January on the request of the company.
The Commission noted that Amazon Seller Services filed the confidential version and non-confidential version of certain information and documents and filed a supporting affidavit at a later date.
"The Commission, based on the submissions received by ASSPL on affidavit, wherein it has categorically denied the allegations contained in the Reuters report, has decided not to pursue this inquiry at this stage," the regulator said.
The regulator further said that if Amazon Seller's or any of its related entities' conduct is not found to be in consonance with the Competition Act, 2002, or if the submissions are found to be incorrect, then the order will not come in the way, in examining the conduct of the entity, either past, present or future.
