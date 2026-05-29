CCI dismisses complaint against Rapido over alleged predatory pricing, says no abuse of dominance

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint filed against Roppen Transportation Services, the parent company of mobility platform Rapido, concluding that no prima facie case of abuse of dominant position was made out.

The complainant had alleged that Rapido was allowing private vehicles to operate commercially in Uttarakhand, charging fares below the minimum rates prescribed by the state authorities and adopting opaque pricing as well as tax-related practices.

In its order dated 22 May, the competition regulator observed that most of the grievances raised by the complainant pertained to transport regulation, licensing requirements and compliance issues under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and therefore did not fall within the scope of competition law.

With regard to allegations of predatory pricing, the CCI held that the fare structure referred to by the complainant did not appear to be anti-competitive in nature. The regulator noted that the Uttarakhand Transport Commissioner had already notified maximum fares applicable to contract carriage services.

Further, the watchdog observed that allegations concerning zero-commission rides, GST payment practices, levies payable to state transport authorities and operational concerns such as drivers bearing pickup expenses or e-rickshaws being used instead of auto-rickshaws did not establish any violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, which deals with abuse of dominant position.

"The Commission is of the view that no prima facie case of contravention under Section 4 of the Act has been made out ...and that the present Information be closed forthwith under Section 26(2) of the Act," CCI said in the order.

Rapido raises $240 mn from Prosus, others Earlier in May, Rapido announced a $240 million funding injection aimed at market expansion and technological innovation. The latest investment round was spearheaded by Dutch investment heavyweight Prosus, with active participation from existing backers including WestBridge Capital and Accel, among other investors.

This fresh capital infusion pushes Rapido’s total raised capital to $730 million across both primary and secondary financing channels. Following this transaction, the company’s post-money valuation has soared to $3 billion.

"This investment is about accelerating our ability to unlock both these structurally. We are going deeper into markets where demand exists, but supply remains fragmented, building the density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings," said Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido.

Established in 2015, Rapido currently services more than 400 cities. Management indicated that the platform will now aggressively scale up operations, focusing heavily on bolstering driver supply, upgrading core technologies, and broadening its multi-modal transportation network with heightened speed and intent.

According to the company, the newly acquired funds will be channelled into three primary areas: