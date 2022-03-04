This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CCI disposes of complaint against Amazon Seller Services, other related entities
1 min read.10:09 PM ISTAgencies
A complaint was filed by All India Online Vendors Association, which has more than 2,000 sellers across the country, against Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Wholesale India, Amazon Retail India, Cloudtail India and Prione Business Services
India's antitrust agency Competition Commission of India (CCI) has disposed of a complaint that alleged unfair business practices by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and certain other related entities.
A complaint was filed by All India Online Vendors Association, which has more than 2,000 sellers across the country, against Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Wholesale India, Amazon Retail India, Cloudtail India and Prione Business Services.
According to the association, there exist anti-competitive arrangements amongst the entities, resulting in alleged lack of platform neutrality on Amazon.in.
The association has alleged that the entities' conduct fall under vertical restraint and has levelled allegations of "deep discounting" and "lack of platform neutrality" on the entities.
It further said that Amazon Wholesale, in collusion with Amazon Retail and Cloudtail India sells goods at massive discounts, rendering independent sellers unable to compete on Amazon.in.
The lack of platform neutrality on the marketplace and preferential treatment is resulting in a foreclosure of competition on the marketplace, it added.
However, the Commission said that there does not exist sufficient material to form a prima facie view in the matter. CCI said the allegations are devoid of requisite evidence.
"The Information contains allegations that are devoid of admissible/requisite evidence," it said. "Thus, the Information filed lacks actionable material for further examination under the Competition Act."
(With inputs from PTI)
