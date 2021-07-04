CCI eases rule on pleadings

This is in addition to existing mode of pleading by the managing director, or in his absence, by a director authorized by the board of directors. However, the authorized representative of the business must be an employee of that entity and not a professional such as its counsel. The counsel may also append her signature to the pleadings if so desired. The documents before CCI should also include a copy of the authorization given to the employee to endorse the pleadings, the regulator said.