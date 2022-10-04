CCI gives conditional approval to Zee-Sony merger1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:47 PM IST
- In the official release by the commission, the merger has been approved with 'certain modifications'
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday granted approval with 'certain modifications' to the proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE) and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL) with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CME), formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India.