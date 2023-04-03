CCI gives green signal to demerger plan of Haldiram Group's FMCG business1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:25 PM IST
- Post the demerger transaction, Haldiram Snacks Food would undertake the FMCG Business that is currently undertaken in Delhi and Nagpur.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday gives a green signal to the demerger plan of Haldiram Group, which is among the most popular brands in India for snacks and sweets. CCI approved the demerger of the FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food.
