CCI gives nod to ₹70,350-crore Reliance-Disney India merger

The deal, announced six months ago, has received approval from the CCI with some modifications suggested by both parties.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Aug 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Reliance Industries and Disney India decided to merge streaming, TV assets to create ₹70,352 crore media powerhouse
Reliance Industries and Disney India decided to merge streaming, TV assets to create ₹70,352 crore media powerhouse(Shutterstock)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced on Wednesday that it has approved the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Disney's Indian media assets, contingent upon specific voluntary modifications.

“proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications,” the regulator said in a post on social media platform X.

The CCI, however, did not reveal any voluntary changes made to the original agreement by the two parties.

The voluntary changes proposed by the parties will result in a quick regulatory approval, according to Dharmendra Kumar, former chairperson of the CCI. “This is a very significant development, as it will lead to a large entertainment conglomerate with a large viewership base,” Kumar said.

According to the deal, Reliance and its affiliates will own a 63.16 percent stake in the merged entity, which will include two streaming services and 120 television channels.

Walt Disney will retain the remaining 36.84 percent stake.

In February, Viacom18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), and Star India, the Indian division of Disney, announced a merger of their businesses to form one of India's largest TV and digital streaming platforms.

According to the agreement, Viacom18's media operations will be combined with Star India Pvt Ltd (SIPL) through a court-approved scheme. The merger, valued at 70,350 crore ($8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, will involve RIL investing 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the joint venture to support its growth strategy.

 

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 05:34 PM IST
