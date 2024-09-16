CCI greenlights secondary share purchases, opens the door for hostile takeovers | Company Business News

Will new competition rules open the door for more hostile takeovers?
Summary
- The CCI new criteria also lists instances like acquisition of shares as part of bonus issue, stock splits, consolidation of face value and group restructure, which do not lead to change in control, as transactions that do not require its prior approval.
New Delhi: Hostile takeovers in India just got a fillip from the country’s competition watchdog. Companies will not need approval anymore from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for buying up to 25% shares of a target company in the secondary market before making a formal bid. This provision was among several changes in merger and acquisition (M&A) rules notified last week by the CCI.