Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, explained that most exemptions are linked to the absence of a shift in control, defined in the Competition Amendment Act as the capacity to exert material influence over management or affairs or strategic commercial decisions. That is a lower threshold than the decisive influence standard in other laws and jurisdictions. Thus, exemptions may no longer apply if the nature of control changes, said Chopra.