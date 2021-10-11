Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >CCI imposes penalties on two firms for bid rigging

CCI imposes penalties on two firms for bid rigging

Premium
Photo Mint 
1 min read . 08:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The CCI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 25 lakh on one of the companies, Rs. 2.5 lakh on the other 1 lakh and 50,000 on their respective individuals who managed and controlled the firms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed monetary penalties on two firms for allegedly rigging a bid floated by Gail (India) Ltd. in FY18 for restoring well sites located in Ahmedabad and Anand areas of Gujarat, said an official statement. 

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed monetary penalties on two firms for allegedly rigging a bid floated by Gail (India) Ltd. in FY18 for restoring well sites located in Ahmedabad and Anand areas of Gujarat, said an official statement. 

CCI said quoting an investigation by the Director General of Investigation and other evidence that the two firms were in regular touch with each other regarding the tender floated by Gail and even after the submission of their bids.  

CCI said quoting an investigation by the Director General of Investigation and other evidence that the two firms were in regular touch with each other regarding the tender floated by Gail and even after the submission of their bids.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The bids of the two firms were submitted from same internet protocol address from the premises of one of the firms at Ahmedabad, with a one-day gap. CCI said it found such conduct to have contravened the provisions of a section in the Competition Act prohibiting anti-competitive agreements including bid rigging. 

The CCI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 25 lakh on one of the companies, Rs. 2.5 lakh on the other 1 lakh and 50,000 on their respective individuals who managed and controlled the firms. The competition watchdog also passed a cease-and-desist order, the statement said. 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Uttarakhand stares at triangular contest, with AAP set ...

Premium

Ex-Ather execs’ startup claims to charge EV batteries i ...

Premium

 At Dish TV, a Zee/Invesco-like drama is about to ...

Premium

Blackstone may get 5x return on Fino investment

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!