NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India ( CCI ) on Friday kept Amazon group’s 2019 purchase of 49% stake in a Future group entity in abeyance and ordered a fine of ₹202 crores for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose the deal.

CCI said in the order that Amazon has allegedly failed to notify certain shareholder agreements and commercial arrangements involving Future Group as part of the combination between the parties, and allegedly supressed the actual purpose and particulars of the combination.

The regulator said that it was necessary to examine certain parts of the combination afresh.

The regulator also pointed to a “deliberate design on the part of Amazon to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the combination" and that CCI did not find any mitigating factor. It ordered a penalty of ₹200 crore and ₹2 crore separately for alleged breaches of separate sections of the Competition Act, showed an order posted on CCI’s website.

While keeping the 2019 deal in abeyance, CCI also directed Amazon to file fresh notice about the transactions within 60 days.

