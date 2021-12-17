Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  CCI imposes 202 cr penalty on Amazon; keeps 2019 deal with Future group arm in abeyance

CCI imposes 202 cr penalty on Amazon; keeps 2019 deal with Future group arm in abeyance

The regulator said that it was necessary to examine certain parts of the combination afresh.
1 min read . 08:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Amazon has allegedly failed to notify certain shareholder agreements and commercial arrangements involving Future Group as part of the combination between the parties, and allegedly supressed the actual purpose and particulars of the combination: CCI

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday kept Amazon group’s 2019 purchase of 49% stake in a Future group entity in abeyance and ordered a fine of 202 crores for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose the deal.

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday kept Amazon group’s 2019 purchase of 49% stake in a Future group entity in abeyance and ordered a fine of 202 crores for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose the deal.

CCI said in the order that Amazon has allegedly failed to notify certain shareholder agreements and commercial arrangements involving Future Group as part of the combination between the parties, and allegedly supressed the actual purpose and particulars of the combination.

CCI said in the order that Amazon has allegedly failed to notify certain shareholder agreements and commercial arrangements involving Future Group as part of the combination between the parties, and allegedly supressed the actual purpose and particulars of the combination.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The regulator said that it was necessary to examine certain parts of the combination afresh.

The regulator also pointed to a “deliberate design on the part of Amazon to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the combination" and that CCI did not find any mitigating factor. It ordered a penalty of 200 crore and 2 crore separately for alleged breaches of separate sections of the Competition Act, showed an order posted on CCI’s website.

While keeping the 2019 deal in abeyance, CCI also directed Amazon to file fresh notice about the transactions within 60 days.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!