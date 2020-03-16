CCI imposes 302 cr penalty on Grasim for alleged abuse of dominance

New Delhi: The Competition Commission has imposed a penalty of ₹302 crore on Grasim Industries Ltd., an Aditya Birla group company, for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market for supply of Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF).

VSF is a man-made biodegradable fibre used in apparels.

An order issued by the Commission and made public on its website said that company has allegedly “abused its dominant position" by charging discriminatory prices to its customers besides imposing obligations upon them in violation of the Competition Act.

Grasim Industries on Monday informed the stock exchanges that the CCI has passed an order imposing a penalty of ₹301.61 crore on the company in respect of its domestic man-made fibre turnover. “While the company is yet to receive the order of the CCI, it believes that on merits it has sufficient grounds for an appeal," the company said in the communication.

The CCI also asked the company to put in place a discount policy which is transparent and non-discriminatory to all the market participants. The CCI also asked the company to "cease and desist" from any practice that is not in sync with the Competition Act.

The company has also been directed to "refrain from adopting unfair/ discriminatory pricing practices and also refrain from seeking the consumption details of VSF from the buyers", the order said.

CCI order is in response to a complaint alleging unfair business practices filed against an industry association, Grasim Industries and some associated companies. The order said the quantum of penalties imposed must correspond with the gravity of the offence and the same must be determined after having due regard to the mitigating and aggravating circumstances of the case.