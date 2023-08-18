CCI imposes ₹40 lakh penalty on Axis Bank over acquiring stake in CSC e-Governance2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
The transaction comprised an acquisition of a 9.91 per cent stake in CSC e-Governance by Axis Bank and got completed in November 2020.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of ₹40 lakh on Axis Bank for failing to notify the regulator about its acquisition of a stake in CSC e-Governance. The watchdog said in an order that the transaction under consideration comprised acquisition of a 9.91 per cent stake in CSC e-Governance by Axis Bank and was completed in November 2020.