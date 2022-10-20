CCI imposes Rs1,337 crore fine on Google over abuse of dominant position

Though most OEMs are free to develop their own Android OS using Android Open Source Project (AOSP), getting an Android license from Google gives them access to Google’s Play Services, which includes the Play Store, Security Update, and Play Protect. Being stripped of the Android license can be catastrophic for OEMs. A case in point is Huawei, which saw its market share crash after Google suspended Huawei’s license in May 2019 following an order from the US government. From being the second leading global brand with a 17% market share in Q1 2019, as per Counterpoint, Huawei is not even in the top five in 2022.

