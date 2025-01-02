Companies
Apple anti-trust case: CCI’s investigation confirms anti-competitive practices in India
Summary
- The competition watchdog's investigation report has found that Apple engaged in anti-competitive practices related to its app store operations in India. CCI has decided to share a confidential version of the report with Apple so the company can prepare its defence before the final hearing.
The Competition Commission of India’s investigation has confirmed anti-competitive practices by Apple Inc. following a probe into the iPhone and iPad maker’s app store processes, two people familiar with the development said.
