CCI issues cease-and-desist order against kraft paper manufacturers

“Based on the evidence on record such as minutes of Meetings, e–mail communications, WhatsApp messages exchanged on WhatsApp groups as well as oral depositions of various representatives, the CCI found 119 parties including four regional associations of Kraft Paper Manufacturers in contravention of provisions of Section 3(3)(a) and Section 3(3)(b) read with Section 3(1) of the Act, except one Kraft Paper Mill, which was found guilty of contravention of provisions of Section 3(3)(a) read with Section 3(1) of the Act, only," the CCI said in a statement.