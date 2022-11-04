CCI may take a year more to clear third antitrust case against Google

The person cited above noted that while the investigation for the Play Store case seems to have been fast-tracked, the one into the AndroidTV ecosystem will take at least a year more. The person noted that the ₹1,337.6 crore fine against Google came after a nearly four-year-long investigation. That case was first brought to the CCI back in 2018. “The investigation period before the DG varies from case to case and also depends upon the complexity of the case, the data and witnesses to be examined by the DG. It is not unusual for DG to take 1-2 years to complete the investigation," said Anu Monga, partner, AnantLaw.