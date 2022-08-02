Under the agreement, RSBVL will hold a 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina holding the remaining 49.9%. The RIL-backed company will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to ₹1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business. That said, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.