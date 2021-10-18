The CCI on Monday approved the acquisition of worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd by Betaine B.V.

The transaction will involve the acquisition of worldwide healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services of Hinduja Global Solutions, along with certain assets, contracts and employees by Betaine, according to a statement.

Betaine has been recently incorporated in the Netherlands for the proposed transaction. It is owned and controlled by funds comprising The Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII, which is a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

BPEA is an international private equity firm with a focus on private equity investments in Asia.

BPEA and its affiliates currently hold investments in various entities that are engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS) in India, including in the provision of BPO services.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) is engaged in the provision of IT and ITeS services, and caters to customers across the globe. The services that it offers include BPO services, which cover marketing and digital enablement services and consumer interaction services.

The Target Business essentially comprises the BPO services offered by HGS and caters primarily to the customers within the healthcare segment.

