India's fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday approved acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in Jindal Power by Worldone Private Limited.

Worldone is an investment holding company which has investments in various listed and unlisted companies, while Jindal Power is primarily engaged in the business of generating thermal power by using coal as a fuel source.

The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in JPL by Worldone.

The relevant markets associated with the transaction are market for coal-based thermal power generation in India, market for power transmission in India, the regulator said in a statement.

