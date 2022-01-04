India's competition watchdog Competition Commission (CCI) has ordered a detailed probe against state-owned IREL (India) Ltd, for alleged abuse of dominant position.

IREL (India), a miniratna company is into mining and production of minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, girnet and sillimanite

It was alleged that the public sector company has abused its dominant position in the relevant market by indulging in prohibitive increase in the sillimanite prices and by following discriminatory pricing against the interests of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the domestic market, while favouring multinationals and/or foreign parties.

It is also stated that rates for domestic MSMEs was higher than the rate being offered to foreign companies or multi-nationals and

Further, the company has also fixed the supply of sillimanite as per its whims and fancies and forcing its customer to accept arbitrary quantity

Sillimanite is a natural sand-based product generated during the extraction of rare earth compounds from beach sand which are of two categories

viz., beach sand Sillimanite and underground mined Sillimanite and both of them are qualitatively different from each other. Beach Sand Sillimanite is used primarily by refractory manufacturers for lining furnaces and is also used in the ceramic industry.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that based on facts and circumstances of the present case, it is prima facie noted that OP is the only entity engaged in the mining and supply of beach sand mineral in India, which allows it to operate independently of the market forces.

"The Commission has also perused the allegation in the information pertaining to unfair and discriminatory pricing, for which no response has been forthcoming from the OP. The Commission at this stage, thus, has to infer that prima facie there is substance in such allegations which points towards violation of Section 4 (2) of the Act," it said in an order dated January 3.

IREL (India) is the Opposite Party (OP) and Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.

The watchdog has ordered a probe by its investigation arm Director General (DG) against the company.

Nothing stated in the order shall tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case and the DG shall conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner, the regulator said.

