CCI orders probe against Star India for alleged abuse of dominant position
India's antitrust body Competition Commission (CCI) has ordered a probe into alleged abuse of dominant position by Star India Pvt Ltd.
Asianet Digital Network has filed a complaint with CCI against Star India, Disney Broadcasting (India) Ltd and Asianet Star Communications Pvt Ltd for their alleged abuse of dominant position.
According to the complaint, Star India was providing a bouquet of channels to the competitor of the informant at lesser prices resulting into denial of market access and also amounting to unfair/discriminatory pricing.
It is observed that the main thrust of the allegations levelled by the Informant is that by offering additional discounts to select multi system operators (MSOs) and the main competitor of Asianet Digital Network in Kerala viz. KCCL (Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd), Star India has placed the MSOs like Asianet Digital Network at a huge disadvantage which is detrimental to the competition and competitors in the market, CCI said.
CCI noted that such conduct by a dominant player is alleged to be violative of the provisions of Section 4 of the Act as it not only amounts to imposition of unfair/ discriminatory prices but also denies market access to the complainant besides distorting the level playing field in the market place and hindering the ability of the players to compete in an effective manner.
It chose an indirect way to provide these discounts to circumvent the New Regulatory Framework of TRAI by way of promotion and advertisement payments to informant's competitor through high valued advertising deals, the complaint alleged.
"Therefore, on the basis of market share, dependence of consumers, size and resources of the enterprise (being part of global media conglomerate), vertical integration of the enterprise and countervailing power, the Commission is of prima facie view that OP-1 enjoy a position of dominance in the relevant market delineated supra," the Commission noted.
The relevant market prima facie appears to be "market for provision of broadcasting services in the State of Kerala", the regulator said. OP-1 refers to Star India.
The alleged discriminatory conduct of price discrimination between different multi-system operators of Star India has resulted into significant loss in the consumer base of the Informant and therefore prima facie appears to be in violation of the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, due to discriminatory pricing and denial of market access, the regulator noted.
Accordingly, the Commission directed the Director General (DG) to cause an investigation to be made into the matter and submit an investigation report within a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of the order.
CCI has also made it clear that nothing stated in the current order will be tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case, and the DG shall conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner whatsoever by the observations made herein.
