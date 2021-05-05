New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices raised against Tata Motors Ltd. on behalf of two auto dealers.

A lawyer for an auto dealer in Uttar Pradesh which had a dealership contract with Tata Motors alleged that the latter’s business model encompassed both manufacturing and financing of commercial vehicles through non-banking finance companies such as Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. and Tata Motors Finance Ltd.

The lawyer claimed that such a model between the Tata Motors and the financing entities was “abusive, anti-competitive and detrimental to the financial health of authorised dealers. The allegation is that Tata Motors breached provisions prohibiting anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance.

A second informant—proprietor of an authorised dealer based in Nashik—too alleged that Tata Motors breached competition law provisions.

An email sent to Tata Motors on Wednesday evening seeking comments remained unanswered at press time.

CCI said in the order that the defence given by Tata Motors requires a detailed investigation to ascertain the effectiveness, veracity and validation of its plea.

The regulator said it was of the view that a prima facie a case of contravention of Competition Act provisions dealing with agreement among enterprises at different stages of production and abuse of dominance is made out against Tata Motors and that the matter requires to be investigated.

CCI directed the Director General to complete the investigation and submit the report in 60 days. CCI also said that nothing in its order was tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case and that the investigation should be held without being swayed in any manner by the observations made in the order.

