CCI orders probe into IndiGo over alleged abuse of dominance after mass flight cancellations
Abhishek Law , Dipali Banka 6 min read 04 Feb 2026, 11:10 pm IST
The regulator alleges that the airline abused its 60% market share by charging exorbitant fares to stranded travellers.
NEW DELHI/ MUMBAI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country's competition watchdog, has ordered an anti-trust investigation into IndiGo for alleged abuse of dominant position following large-scale flight cancellations and sharp fare increases in December.
