Dominant position

"The aforesaid conduct of the OP (IndiGo) seems to be prima facie causing an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India. Thus, the Commission is of the opinion that a prima facie case of contravention of the provisions of Sections 4(2)(a)(i) and 4(2)(b)(i) of the Act by the OP (IndiGo) is made out in the present matter," it also observed in its order.