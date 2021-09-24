New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed ₹750 crore penalty on United Breweries Ltd. and ₹120 crore on Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd. for alleged cartelisation, said an official statement from the corporate affairs ministry.

The statement said that the competition watchdog found these two companies and SABMiller India Ltd. to have engaged in price co-ordination, supply restrictions and market sharing in different states in breach of law.

SABMiller India has been acquired by Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV in 2016 and is renamed as Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd.

The regulator gave benefit of reduction in penalty entirely to Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd., the whistle blower, and its individuals, 40% reduction to United Breweries and its individuals and 20% to Carlsberg India and its individuals, the statement said.

“The CCI directed United Breweries and Carlsberg India to pay penalties of approx. ₹750 crore and ₹120 crore respectively, besides passing a cease-and-desist order," the ministry statement said. Emails sent to United Breweries and Anheuser Busch InBev on Friday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

A spokesperson for Carlsberg said, "We can confirm that the CCI has passed the judgement today. We are currently reviewing it with our lawyers and have no further comments at this point."

CCI also found that a brewers’ industry body was actively involved in facilitating such cartelisation and held it to be in contravention of Competition law provisions, the statement said.

The period of cartel from 2009 to at least October 2018. For cartels, the law prescribes a penalty of up to three times its profit for each year of the continuance of such an agreement or 10% of the turnover for each year of the continuance of such an agreement, whichever is higher. However, the regulator has the power to waive off penalty in cases where the accused makes full and true disclosure regarding alleged violations and such disclosure is vital. All three beer companies were lesser penalty applicants before CCI, the ministry said.

News agency Reuters on Friday reported that the CCI order comes after a long-drawn investigation that in 2018 saw CCI raiding the offices of the brewers. The raids happened after rival Anheuser Busch InBev told the watchdog it had detected an industry cartel in India after it acquired operations of SABMiller Plc, Reuters said.

A spokesperson for United Breweries said in a statement, “We are examining the order and will decide on further course of action."

