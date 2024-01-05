CCI probes DHL, FedEx, UPS for allegedly violating antitrust laws, price collusion
CCI inquiry began in Oct. 2022 after the Federation of Indian Publishers complained that DHL, FedEx, UPS and Dubai's Aramex, along with some domestic firms, were deciding charges together and controlling customer discounts.
India's antitrust body is investigating domestic units of global delivery companies, such as Germany's DHL, U.S.-based United Parcel Service and FedEx, for alleged collusion on discounts and tariffs, documents seen by Reuters showed.
