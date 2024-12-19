India's antitrust regulator is raiding the Hyderabad offices of the Indian unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev, for alleged anti-competitive practices in the sale of beer, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are conducting “search and seizure operations" at AB InBev’s regional sales office in Begumpet in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The raids follow an investigation by the regulator that proved AB In-Bev facilitated tie-ups with retailers that resulted in the boycott of other brands of beer in their respective zones, according to a copy of a CCI petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Incentives to these retailers were being paid by AB-InBev through its agent named Sri Sai Srinivasa Enterprises in Hyderabad, the petition said, a copy of which Mint reviewed.

AB-InBev officials declined comment.