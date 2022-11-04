‘CCI ruling on Apple may not be as harsh as in Google’s case’3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:18 AM IST
- Apple may be able to avoid penalties since it doesn’t run a licensable operating system
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) decision on the antitrust case against Apple may not be as severe as the ruling against Google, competition lawyers said. The tech giant, which is facing an antitrust complaint before the CCI for its App Store business practices, may put up similar arguments as it had during the landmark anti-competition trial against gaming firm Epic Games in the US to avoid penalties and regulatory orders similar to Google’s in India.