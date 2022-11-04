‘CCI ruling on Apple may not be as harsh as in Google’s case’

During the Epic Games trial, Craig Federighi, senior vice-president of software engineering at Apple, said in court that its Mac desktop operating system, which allowed using third party download sources and billing methods, is much more prone to cyber breaches of various kinds. This, the executive claimed, is drastically different for iOS and does not allow alternative app download locations or third party billing systems. Apple won the case and the judge declared that it was not engaging in monopolistic practices, though Apple was ordered to allow third-party payments on the App Store.