1 min read.Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 05:56 PM ISTAgencies
Amazon suppressed the actual purpose and particulars of 2019 deal, CCI said, adding that it considers necessary to examine the Amazon-Future unit deal afresh.
India's antitrust body competition commission of India (CCI) on Friday said Amazon's 2019 deal with Future to remain in abeyance, citing US e-commerce major's failure to notify certain commercial arrangements as part of 2019 deal.
The competition watchdog has also imposed ₹200 crore penalty on Amazon.
The unprecedented step taken by CCI could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with now estranged partner Future. The US firm has for months successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in 2019 to block Future's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.
All disclosures contraventions arise from a deliberate design by amazon to suppress scope of 2019 Future deal, CCI said.
Amazon suppressed the actual purpose and particulars of 2019 deal, the watchdog further stated.
In a 57-page order, the CCI said it considers "it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh," adding its approval from 2019 "shall remain in abeyance" until then.