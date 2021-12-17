India's antitrust body competition commission of India (CCI) on Friday said Amazon's 2019 deal with Future to remain in abeyance, citing US e-commerce major's failure to notify certain commercial arrangements as part of 2019 deal.

The competition watchdog has also imposed ₹200 crore penalty on Amazon.

The unprecedented step taken by CCI could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with now estranged partner Future. The US firm has for months successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in 2019 to block Future's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.

All disclosures contraventions arise from a deliberate design by amazon to suppress scope of 2019 Future deal, CCI said.

Amazon suppressed the actual purpose and particulars of 2019 deal, the watchdog further stated.

In a 57-page order, the CCI said it considers "it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh," adding its approval from 2019 "shall remain in abeyance" until then.

Amazon had "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and had made "false and incorrect statements" while seeking approvals, the CCI order added.

