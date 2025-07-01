CCI to probe Asian Paints over alleged abuse of market dominance. Details here

India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has decided to launch an investigation into Asian Paints over an alleged abuse of market dominance, reported the news agency Reuters on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

This comes after the regulator's initial review reportedly showed a break in the country's competition laws, as reported by the news agency, citing the official CCI order.

According to multiple media reports, the antitrust regulator found out the alleged violations after executing an initial review due to the complaints filed by Grasim Industries.

Grasim Industries claimed that Asian Paints, being the market leader in the industry, tried to suppress competition by using its market dominance, along with trying to stifle the new entrants in the sector.

CCI's current review findings are the preliminary discoveries, and the details are expected to be released after the 90-day investigation conducted by the DG CCI. The DG will also submit a final report in the matter to the antitrust regulator.