CCI to soon crack down on corporate profiteers

CCI to soon crack down on corporate profiteers3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:49 PM IST
- The government is in the process of naming a new chairperson for the antitrust regulator and three other members, and the orders on profiteering will start coming after appointing at least one new member or the chairperson, which will give CCI the requisite quorum of three members to adjudicate
More than a hundred orders against companies which have allegedly profiteered by withholding goods and services tax (GST) benefits from consumers will be issued once the watchdog gets to full strength, two people familiar with the matter said.
