CCI to soon crack down on corporate profiteers

In the pre-GST era, credit was not available for the taxes paid on construction materials due to multiple tax systems at central and state levels and the fact that house property was considered an immovable asset rather than ‘goods.’ However, in the GST regime, credit for taxes on inputs like cement and steel became available for payment of the 12% GST liability on the sale of under-construction property (8% in the case of affordable homes). In the case of ready-to-move-in houses, where a completion certificate has been issued, there is no GST. The complaints are about developers not passing on to consumers the benefit of tax credits through reduced prices or instalments in the case of under-construction flats or where a completion certificate has not been issued.