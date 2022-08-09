CCI to try lenience to encourage biz to come clean on cartelization

The idea is to encourage businesses to come clean on cartelizing behaviour. If there is no provision to withdraw a lesser penalty petition, there will be some reluctance to come to the regulator with a disclosure in the first place, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The other new provision proposed relates to multiple cartels. An entity which is currently cooperating with an ongoing cartel investigation can make disclosures about existence of another cartel and get benefit of lesser penalty in both the cases. For example, an entity which is eligible for 50% waiver of penalty in an ongoing probe for being the second party to make disclosures about that cartel, can get more than 50% waiver, say 70%, in that particular case and also get full penalty waiver in a newly disclosed cartel, the person said. This is called a ‘leniency plus’ provision.