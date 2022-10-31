CCI work may suffer with top-level vacancy

“In terms of the Competition Act, the CCI shall consist of a chairperson and not less than two other members. So, CCI’s functioning will come to a stand still and only routine work, which does not involve rights of parties, can take place," said Subodh Prasad Deo, partner at law firm Saikrishna and Associates, and a former additional director general of CCI.

