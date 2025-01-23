Apple in the dock after iPhone software update throws up glitches

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc. over alleged performance issues with certain iPhone models following a software update, Union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

CCPA, which reports to the department of consumer affairs, has also issued notices to ride aggregators Ola and Uber following complaints of differential pricing for consumers based on their phone models, he said.

The complaints were lodged on the National Consumer Helpline.

“The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter,” Joshi said in a social media post.

This regulatory scrutiny adds to the increasing attention Apple faces in India, a crucial market for smartphone manufacturers.

CCPA’s notices to Ola and Uber followed complaints that fares for the same destination varied on different smartphones, raising concerns about unfair pricing practices.

The consumer protection authority has demanded clarifications from Ola and Uber on how they set their fares and whether smartphone models influence the fare structure.

“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles, iPhones/Android being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses,” Joshi stated in his social media post.

Restoring consumer confidence This is not the first time that the department of consumer affairs has taken action involving technology companies. CCPA’s ongoing efforts reflect a broader commitment to ensuring fair and transparent business practices that protect consumers from exploitation.

The notices to Apple, Ola, and Uber are part of a broader push by the government to regulate the operations of digital and tech platforms in India. CCPA aims to address consumer grievances and ensure that companies adhere to fair practices, reinforcing consumer confidence in the digital economy.

The consumer watchdog has pulled up electric vehicle makers, coaching centres, travel-booking platforms, online marketplaces, consumer durables manufacturers, influencers and celebrities for misleading or misselling to consumers.

Recently, CCPA issued a show-cause notice to Ola Electric for violating consumer rights after reports surfaced highlighting poor aftersales service and product deficiencies. When the electric scooter maker said it had successfully settled over 99% of all consumer complaints, CCPA dismissed the claims and initiated a class-action lawsuit.

