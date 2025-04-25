Companies
CCPA cracks the whip on BluSmart to ensure wallet refunds
SummarySocial media has been flooded with complaints from customers claiming they ae unable to book rides, seek refunds, or even access basic customer services.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is examining complaints filed by consumers against BluSmart cabs, after the company suspended operations without any prior notice, two people said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more