CCPA fines Snapdeal ₹5 lakh for selling non-BIS certified toys
NEW DELHI : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Snapdeal (Ace Vector Ltd) for facilitating the sale of toys that did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms, holding that marketplace platforms cannot evade accountability by claiming intermediary status when consumer safety is at stake.