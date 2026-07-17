C-DAC anchors India’s bid for Nvidia-like artificial intelligence chip

The global artificial intelligence (AI) boom has spurred India to develop its own Nvidia-like chip, with a production-grade version targeted within the next three years, two senior government officials told Mint.
At the heart of this effort is a four-decade-old research institution, for which the chip could mark its most significant contribution yet.
India’s first, indigenous AI inference chip will be made and presented as early as “2029 or 2030", Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday after the Cabinet approved a ₹1.27 trillion Semicon 2.0 mission to incentivize chip factories, startups, design firms and research.
While details of the AI inference chip remain sparse, the officials cited earlier said the processor is currently undergoing trial production. For this, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a government-affiliated research and development organisation, has selected HCL Infosystems to validate the AI chip’s design and performance, based on a tender floated on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform.